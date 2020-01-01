5 business days production lead time from the receipt of the final assets
The Video Commercial includes placement of your advertiser’s video creative into any one of Hulu’s standard long-form content commercial breaks.
The 10-episode series is inspired by Nick Hornby’s novel and the Touchstone film of the same name. It reimagines the story from the female perspective. Kravitz, who will executive produce in addition to starring, will play the ultimate music fan–a record store owner who’s obsessed with pop culture and Top Five lists.
Crossing Swords will star Nicholas Hoult as Patrick, a goodhearted peasant who lands a coveted squire position at the royal castle. His dream job quickly turns into a nightmare when he learns his beloved kingdom is run by a hornet’s next of horny monarchs, crooks, and charlatans. Even worse, Patrick is the black sheep in his family and now his criminal siblings have returned to turn his world upside down.
In Spring 2020, Hulu is teaming up with the creative minds behind fan-favorite Rick & Morty to launch their next animated hit Solar Opposites. The adults animated series centers around a family of aliens from a “better world” who must take refuge in middle America. The problem is – they disagree on whether their new habitat is terrible or terribly awesome.
PEN15 is middle school as it really happened, where the best day of your life can turn into your worst with the stroke of a gel pen. Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle write and star in the adult comedy, playing versions of themselves as 13 year old outcasts in the year 2000 – surrounded by actual 13 year olds.
Hulu teams up with SNL’s Lorne Michaels and Aidy Bryant to develop the memoir, Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman. In this single-camera comedy, we will follow an overweight woman living in Seattle. And while she may want to change different aspect of her life – her body is not one of them.
No medium has the ability to deeply explore and bring complicated characters to life like television. One of the most fascinating characters from recent headlines has been Elizabeth Holmes and her failed blood testing company, Theranos. This is an unbelievable story of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong and we can’t wait to see Kate McKinnon portray the infamous CEO.
Daimon and Ana Helstrom are the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer in Marvel’s Helstrom. The siblings have a complicated dynamic as they track down the terrorizing worst of humanity — each with their attitude and skills.Marvel’s Helstrom is executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski, who will serve as showrunner and Marvel’s Jeph Loeb.
Academy and Emmy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman will produce and star in a new drama series for Hulu based on the New York Times best seller Nine Perfect Strangers, from the author of Big Little Lies. This series will be produced by Emmy Award-winning producers Bruna Papandrea and the incomparable David E. Kelly.
The Great is a genre bending, anti-historical ride through 18th Century Russia following the wildly comic rise of Catherine the Nothing to Catherine the Great.
The series stars Elle Fanning as Catherine, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge and Sacha Dhawan.
The Great is created, written and executive produced by Tony McNamara (THE FAVOURITE) and executive produced by Marian Macgowan, Thruline’s Josh Kesselman and Ron West, Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Elle Fanning and Matt Shakman, who also directed the pilot. The project is produced by MRC.
Ramy Hassan is a first generation Egyptian-American who is on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. RAMY will bring a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like being caught between a Muslim community that thinks life is moral a test and a millennial generation that thinks life has no consequences.
Reprisal is a hyper-kinetic revenge tale following a relentless femme fatale (Abigail Spencer) who, after being left for dead, leads a vengeful campaign against a bombastic gang of gear heads.
The drama series stars Spencer, Rodrigo Santoro, Mena Massoud, Madison Davenport, Rhys Wakefield, David Dastmalchian, W. Earl Brown and Gilbert Owuor. Reprisal is created, written and executive produced by Josh Corbin. Warren Littlefield, Barry Jossen and Jonathan van Tulleken, who also directed the pilot, serve as executive producers. Ann Johnson and Graham Littlefield serve as co-executive producers. The series is produced by A+E Studios in association with The Littlefield Company.
The comedy follows a young woman who – after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend – must deal with her own imagination in order to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women, and rekindle the female friendships she left behind.
The 10-episode series will star actress Kat Dennings (2 Broke Girls), who is also set to executive produce the comedy alongside Creator and Writer Jordan Weiss (Harley Quinn) and Showrunner Ira Ungerleider. Additional executive producers include Margot Robbie, Brett Hedblom and Tom Ackerley for LuckyChap Entertainment; Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan for Clubhouse Pictures; Nicole King and Stephanie Laing (Vice Principals). Matt Spicer (Ingrid Goes West) will executive produce and direct the first episode.
In a new, multi-year, multi-show partnership, Hulu will partner with Vox Media Studios, David Chang’s Majordomo Media, and Chrissy Teigen’s Suit & Thai Productions to develop and produce a slate of premium food-centric programming for the platform. As the founder and chef of the Momofuku restaurant group, Chang brings a profound understanding of global food culture, while Vox Media Studios lends its world-class storytelling capabilities and a wealth of experience built through its food and travel network, Eater. New York Times bestselling cookbook author Teigen will co-produce and headline a diverse cast of compelling and knowledgeable personalities—from household names and celebrated chefs to everyday home cooks—who will entertain and provoke viewers with a variety of inventive new shows.
From J.J. Abrams and Stephen King comes an original psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse. Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storyline of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland.
Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington star.
Based on one of the most influential and important groups in hip-hop history, Wu-Tang, the series marks the latest high-profile original series order from Hulu that aims to deliver authentic, culturally relevant storytelling to today’s audiences.
In Looking For Alaska, Miles “Pudge” Halter is heading to boarding school in hopes that he gains a deeper perspective in life. Things eventually take a turn for the worst, and the girl he falls in love with unexpectedly dies causing Pudge and his friends to uncover the truth behind her death.
Veronica Mars is back to show us not all super heroes wear capes. This season, Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight – episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites against the working class.
The Act is a seasonal anthology series that tells startling, stranger-than-fiction true crime stories. Season One follows Gypsy Blanchard (Joey King), a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother, Dee Dee (Patricia Arquette). Her quest for independence opens a Pandora’s box of secrets, one that ultimately leads to murder.
Based on the acclaimed Joseph Heller novel, Catch-22 follows the adventures and misadventures of a US air squadron in Italy in World War II. Yossarian, a bombardier, whose frantic obsession every time he goes up on a mission is “to come down alive”. His odds of success at such a simple aim keep getting worse because Colonel Cathcart keeps raising the number of missions the men have to fly. More than the retreating Germans, the real enemy for Yossarian and his rag-tag bunch of friends is the bureaucracy of the military, inverting logic at every turn. The pinnacle of this is Catch-22, a military by-law which states that if you fly your missions, you’re crazy, and don’t have to fly them; all you have to do is ask. But if you ask not to, then you’re sane, and so you have to fly them.
On living room, mobile, and tablet devices, the color gradient overlay is dynamic and will change based on the cover story art. It is not something we can control on our end.
Q: Why do you prefer PCM codec?
A: PCM codec is lossless audio quality, so whenever possible, please deliver PCM audio.
Q: Why do you ask for progressive?
A: The Hulu player, unlike traditional broadcast, does not play back interlace scan, so we require that all videos be delivered with their scan type set to progressive. If your video is natively interlaced, you must de-interlace it to progressive and you must employ a de-interlace filter that does not result in blending or ghosting artifacts. We recommend an auto-adaptive de-interlace if available.
Q: What does native frame rate mean?
A: Native frame rate refers to the frame rate the source footage was shot. Whenever possible, we require all videos to be delivered in their native frame rate. This means that no frame rate conversion should be performed, which includes adding 3:2 pulldown for broadcast.
Q: Should the bitrate be constant if delivering ProRes codec?
A: No, since ProRes codec is built to be variable, this is waived.
Q: Can you accept bitrate higher than 30 Mbps?
A: Yes, we can accept bitrate beyond the recommended range for H.264 and ProRes. In the case of ProRes, bitrate will often exceed 30 Mbps due to its variable setting.
Q: When is letterboxing allowed and not allowed?
A: When the native aspect ratio is 1.78:1 or 1.33:1 throughout the entire program, there should not be any letterboxing (black bars on top and bottom), nor should there be any pillarboxing (black bars on either side). We should should see an active picture take up the full frame. If the aspect ratio is wider than 1.78:1, such as 2.35:1, matting on the top and bottom is permissible. Additionally, if there is a creative choice to add matting or if there is a mix of native aspect ratios, this is usually waived, but please reach out to your Hulu representative to confirm.
If the tagline/date messaging doesn’t fit within the 11 syllables max, it can be included as text.
Stress mark should be marked with [capitals] to indicate the primary stressed syllable, as in: news・pa・per [NOOZ-pey-per] in・for・ma・tion [in-fer-MEY-shuhn]
Based on the stories of real women and set against the backdrop of 18th century Georgian London, Harlots is a powerful family drama offering a brand new take on the city’s most valuable commercial activity – sex. Acclaimed actresses Samantha Morton (Rillington Place, The Last Panther, Cider with Rosie) and Jessica Brown Findlay (Victor Frankenstein, The Outcast, Downton Abbey), are set to star in the series.
The Handmaid’s Tale is an adaptation of prolific author Margaret Atwood’s influential and acclaimed novel. The special event drama series will take place in the dystopian society of Gilead, a former region of the United States that has been transformed by revolution and religious fundamentalism. Golden Globe® winner Elisabeth Moss (Top of The Lake, Mad Men) is set to star as the lead character, Offred. The series will be created, executive produced, and written by Bruce Miller (The 100) with Ilene Chaiken (Empire, The L Word) serving as executive producer. Atwood will serve as Consulting Producer for the series.
Into the Dark, from the visionary director Jason Blum and Blumhouse Television, this first-of-its-kind episodic series is guaranteed to bring edge-of-your-seat entertainment to passionate horror fans throughout the year through 12 standalone feauture-length events.
A janitor by day/world-ranked gamer by night is tasked with preventing the extinction of humanity after mysterious visitors from the future proclaim him the key to defeating the imminent super-race invasion in Future Man. Directed by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen.
Every teenager thinks their parents are evil. What if you found out they actually were? Marvel’s Runaways is the story of six diverse teenagers who can barely stand each other but who must unite against a common foe – their parents.
Light as a Feather, when an innocent game of “Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board” goes wrong when the five teen girls who played start dying off in the exact way that was predicted, forcing the survivors to figure out why they’re being targeted – and whether the evil force hunting them down is one of their own.
This summer, join in the fun as Mindy Kaling returns to Hulu as Executive Producer and writer of Four Weddings & A Funeral – an anthology series based on the iconic 1994 romantic comedy.