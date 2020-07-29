reshaping how we watch TV.
When Hulu launched in 2008, the promise of getting TV anywhere, anytime, on any device, was considered radical. Cut to today and streaming is now considered the definitive way the world watches, as 90% of Americans 13-to-54 stream video content. Not only has streaming changed the distribution of entertainment, but also the expectations of it.
Hulu understands the continuous behavioral shifts in content consumption, which is why we launched “Generation Stream.” More than just a study on an influential cohort of viewers, Generation Stream is Hulu's commitment to deeply understanding the power and impact of the streaming movement, and the next generation of TV viewers.
Through extensive trend research, informational interviews with "Culturesetters" and industry experts, as well as a nationally representative survey, Generation Stream has identified five themes that are reshaping how viewers watch TV. As we unveil these throughout the year, we hope the study informs content creators and brands alike to take an insightful and fresh look at the power and promise of Streaming TV.
A Deeper Look
Explore the trends that are defining the future of Streaming TV.
Streams of Consciousness
Report 3 – September 2020
Streaming is a self-exploration process for Gen Zs who use content to help define who they are and what they stand for. Zs see themselves in the complexities of characters’ identities, push for cultural connectedness, and seek content that deepens their niche interests.
The TV Multiverse
Report 2 – August 2020
Generation Stream is creating new “networks” of television—constellations of fandom that reflect personalities and tap into a deep need for human bonding. It’s about more than just watching a show – it’s the community bonds, personal connections, and conversations that extend the TV viewing experience.
Unpacking the Streaming Experience
Report 1 – July 2020
Julie DeTraglia, Head of Research & Insights at Hulu, introduces the audience shaping what the world will watch next. Made up of a mix of those who Stream Only, Stream Most, and Stream Also, Generation Stream crosses all corners of culture, spans generations, and sets the bar (high!) for the evolution of TV and film.